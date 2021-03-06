Tributes to Frank Kelley, Michigan’s “Eternal General”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Frank Kelley, the long-time Michigan Attorney General, has died at the age of 96.

Kelley had the nickname “The Eternal General” because he served as the AG for 37 years.

Kelley’s death has prompted many tributes from people he has interacted with over the year and from people who admired him.

Here are some of the top ones:

Current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement about Kelley’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I join you in mourning the passing of former Attorney General Frank Kelley. Mr. Kelley was an extraordinary man, the quintessential public servant, and a legend in his own time.

“Having served as Michigan’s attorney general for 37 years, he was, on his retirement in 1999, the longest serving state attorney general in the country, earning the nickname of the “Eternal General.” During those many years of service, he was a beacon to the State, a mentor to many, and a valued advisor to notable public officials. And his energy and genuine passion for public service inspired countless others to likewise dedicate their talents in service to the People of Michigan.

“Mr. Kelley’s accomplishments are legion: He was the first attorney general in the country to establish Consumer Protection, Criminal Fraud, and Environmental Protection divisions; his influence led to the passage of the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act; he was a leading figure in the tobacco settlement that benefitted Michigan and many other states; and he served as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General, a group that honored him by naming its most prestigious award—the Kelley-Wyman Award for outstanding service and national contributions—after him.

“As extraordinary as his accomplishments were, many will best remember Mr. Kelley for his humor, friendship, and humanity. He will be sorely missed.”

I am deeply saddened to hear of my friend Frank Kelley’s passing. Frank made history as the nation’s longest-serving attorney general. Those who have followed have been measured by the high bar he set for public service and consumer protection.https://t.co/wR93gd5gzr — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 6, 2021

We’ve lost a true champion of the people. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend learning from AG Frank Kelley when I was Dean @_WayneLaw & for all he did to inspire the next generation of advocates for justice. His legacy will live on through every leader & lawyer he inspired. pic.twitter.com/tyMHHGJqYc — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) March 6, 2021

Rick let my family use the residence on the island around the 4th of July most years. A happy accident is that Frank Kelley often stayed at the Major’s or the Captain’s quarters around that same time. Sitting on the back porch, overlooking town & talking w/Frank was a treasure. https://t.co/bbYjyzM599 — Brian Calley (@briancalley) March 6, 2021

Frank Kelley was a remarkable man and led a remarkable life. He established the standard of conduct for Michigan Attorneys General. Great sense of humor and a wonderful public servant. A legend in Michigan. He understood bi-partisan politics. We all will miss him. — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) March 6, 2021

I’m saddened by the loss of Frank Kelley. He was a legend—not only for his longevity as Michigan’s longest-serving attorney general but for his commitment to consumer protections & justice for the people of Michigan. Colleen and I send our deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/BaTq3yzrXs — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 6, 2021

Frank Kelley was a tireless and generous leader who understood that elective office is a public trust. He gave me the good advice about the importance of holding public officials accountable to the people they serve to protect our government institutions. https://t.co/EA3WqIVc7o — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) March 6, 2021