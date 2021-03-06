Tributes to Frank Kelley, Michigan’s “Eternal General”

Frank Kelley photo courtesy: Michigan State University College of Law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Frank Kelley, the long-time Michigan Attorney General, has died at the age of 96.

Kelley had the nickname “The Eternal General” because he served as the AG for 37 years.

Kelley’s death has prompted many tributes from people he has interacted with over the year and from people who admired him.

Here are some of the top ones:

Current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement about Kelley’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I join you in mourning the passing of former Attorney General Frank Kelley.  Mr. Kelley was an extraordinary man, the quintessential public servant, and a legend in his own time.

“Having served as Michigan’s attorney general for 37 years, he was, on his retirement in 1999, the longest serving state attorney general in the country, earning the nickname of the “Eternal General.”  During those many years of service, he was a beacon to the State, a mentor to many, and a valued advisor to notable public officials. And his energy and genuine passion for public service inspired countless others to likewise dedicate their talents in service to the People of Michigan. 

“Mr. Kelley’s accomplishments are legion:  He was the first attorney general in the country to establish Consumer Protection, Criminal Fraud, and Environmental Protection divisions; his influence led to the passage of the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act;  he was a leading figure in the tobacco settlement that benefitted Michigan and many other states; and he served as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General, a group that honored him by naming its most prestigious award—the Kelley-Wyman Award for outstanding service and national contributions—after him. 

“As extraordinary as his accomplishments were, many will best remember Mr. Kelley for his humor, friendship, and humanity.  He will be sorely missed.”

