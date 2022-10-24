EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you were in downtown East Lansing Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed some trick-or-treaters on the move.

Sunday was the city’s annual ‘Great Pumpkin Walk,’ and 6 News was there to see what those trick-or-treaters were on the hunt for.

Hundreds of kids of all ages flooded the streets of East Lansing decked out in their best Halloween costumes on a mission to get one thing.

“The candy,” said Olive Charbonneau, a trick-or-treater.

The yearly Halloween event has trick-or-treating games and lots of pumpkins.

“I decided to get a white pumpkin because we already have a bunch of orange pumpkins,” said a participant.

More than 25 business participated this year by passing out candy to kids and their families. The event also featured a live band.

“We came down last year and loved it,” said Kevin Charbonneau. “I mean, just so many people, so much fun.”

And as for the trick-or-treaters, they definitely got their candy fix.