Trick or treating in doubt this year amid the pandemic

Festivals, haunted houses and trick-or-treating are all traditional celebrations, but health officials warn things will look a different this year for most of us.

As the coronavirus continues to affect our daily lives there are already many questions about what it could mean for Halloween.

Mid-Michigan health officer for Clinton, Gratiot, and Montcalm counties, Marcus Cheatham says what Halloween will look like is a question many want answered “We know everybody wants to know about Halloween and already Christmas,” Cheatham said.

But he says they’re still waiting to make any official recommendations.

“We want to wait and see if the state or CDC has anything to say about Halloween and Christmas and then we would probably follow what they say,” Cheatham said.

But he says, traditional Halloween activities make it hard to social distance and could be risky.

“If everyone is gathering in the front porch and reaching their hands into bags of candy where 30 little other dirty hands have been that’s probably a bad idea,” he said.

In the capital city, Mayor Andy Schor agrees that it’s still to early to make any decisions.

“We’re taking it a week at a time and with a month and a half until Halloween we have some time to evaluate,” Schor said.

But Lansing is working on alternatives to meet everybody’s comfort levels “The city right now is planning a drive through Halloween so folks that are not comfortable trick or treating can come to that drive through and the kids can get some candy,” the mayor said.

It’s a much different story in Hillsdale. Mayor Andy Stockford says he’s determined to make trick-or-treat happen.

“I want to make it clear people don’t need the governments permission to trick or treat… they are neighborhood activities,” Stockford said.