Trooper and officer rescue bald eagle in Hillsdale County

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police Trooper Art Mcnew and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Edward Rice rescued a bald eagle after it got struck by a car in Allen Township.

The bald eagle was taken to a rehabilitation center in Kalamazoo to get checked out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar