HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police Trooper Art Mcnew and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Edward Rice rescued a bald eagle after it got struck by a car in Allen Township.
The bald eagle was taken to a rehabilitation center in Kalamazoo to get checked out.
Trooper and officer rescue bald eagle in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police Trooper Art Mcnew and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Edward Rice rescued a bald eagle after it got struck by a car in Allen Township.