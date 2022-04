EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper got quite the surprise while patrolling on Monday evening.

Trooper Black found a dog running loose on Creyts Rd., near Hart Hwy. in Windsor Twp.

The canine was given the temporary name “Windsor”, and has been taken to the Eaton County Animal Shelter.

The dog is now just waiting on its owner to pick them up!