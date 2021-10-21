Truck overturned, two in hospital after Ionia Co. car crash

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a car crash that occurred yesterday in Danby Township, that put two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, a Portland teen was driving a Ford F-150 veered off the road and overturned on Charlotte Highway.

While rolling, the truck was stopped by a tree, ejecting two of the occupants of the truck.

Those that were injured were taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Portland EMS.

Though the crash remains under investigation, speed and alcohol were both believed to be factors.

Portland Fire, Portland EMS, Michigan State Police and Reed & Hoppes assisted on the scene.