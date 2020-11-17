True Community Credit Union to form in 2021 after merger

JACKSON, Mi. – (WLNS) – Two Michigan credit unions are now merging and will officially become known as the True Community Credit Union starting in 2021.

The merger involves CP Financial Credit Union based in Jackson and the Washtenaw Federal Credit Union located in Ypsilanti.

Through a voting process, members pushed forward the deal with an 84% approval.

Officials say, once everything is underway True Community Credit Union will have more than 63,000 members, $600 million in assets and will serve 12 branches located in Jackson, Ingham and Washtenaw counties.