Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules

LANSING (WLNS)U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) released the following statement following a meeting with Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) to discuss efforts to pass the War Powers Resolution.

The resolution would require President Trump to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force before taking the country into a protracted war with Iran.

“Earlier today I met with Senator Kaine and I’m glad to partner with him to move the War Powers Resolution over the finish line,” Slotkin said. “I’m proud that key provisions of my House bill, which passed with bipartisan support last week, were incorporated into S.J.Res 68 and that the combined text now has the support of 51 Senators on both sides of the aisle.”

“It’s important to remember that when the joint resolution passes both chambers, it will go to the President. While he may choose to veto it, the case of the Yemen joint resolution last year is instructive: the resolution passed both the House and the Senate and while the President vetoed it, he nonetheless instructed the military to end refueling support for Saudi Arabia’s activity in Yemen. He responded to the joint resolution and made important changes to U.S. military policy. That is a helpful example for what we are trying to lay out in the next few weeks.”