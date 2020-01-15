Trump administration signals compromise on gas mileage rules

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, vehicles crowd Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. California is broadening its effort to block the Trump administration from ending its authority to set greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks. It’s joined by 23 states and four cities in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The Trump administration is signaling that it could increase fuel economy standards, possibly compromising from its push to freeze them at 2020 levels.

In one of the administration’s hardest-fought battles to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations, two federal agencies submitted a final rule on gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions on Tuesday.

But they would not give details until the rule is reviewed and formally published by the Office of Management and Budget. Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a statement that it believes the rule will improve gas mileage and reduce emissions from the U.S. fleet of new vehicles.

