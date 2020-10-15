Trump and Biden will hold dueling town halls tonight

(WLNS) — President Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, are set to make their case to American voters tonight in dueling town halls instead of a head-to-head debate.

These events come after the President refused to participate in a virtual debate following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Earlier today, Trump rallied supporters in the key swing state of North Carolina, where polls show he is losing to Joe Biden.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris was scheduled to visit North Carolina today.

She cancelled the trip after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.