Trump, Biden continues to campaign in battleground states

NEW YORK, NY (WLNS) — Women marched in cities across the U.S. including New York and the nation’s capitol urging Americans to cast their ballots.

Many voiced opposition to president trump’s conservative supreme court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Railing in the polls, the president is targeting battleground states, holding a Saturday rally in Michigan.

Democratic Challenger Joe Biden continued to blast the president’s pandemic response and is facing questions about whether he supports expanding the number of justices on the supreme court.

Biden has promised to make his position clear in the next several days.