Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Michigan to stop vote counting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the final votes continue to be counted in Michigan, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims to stop counting votes immediately.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” the Trump campaign said.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden held a lead of less than 1% over Trump with some 96% of the ballots counted.

Michigan is one of a handful of states that have not been called for either candidate and will help decide who wins the election.

