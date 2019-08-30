Trump slams GM as “one of the smallest auto manufacturers”

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – The president slammed General Motors in a tweet today.

President Donald Trump tweeted that GM was among the smallest automakers in Detroit and that it had moved factories to China.

In the past two weeks he has criticized the auto industry for not embracing his proposal to freeze Obama-era fuel economy requirements. He singled out Ford, one of four companies to side with California in a dispute with Trump over gas mileage and emissions requirements.

