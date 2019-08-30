Trump slams GM as “one of the smallest auto manufacturers”

ROMULUS, Mich. (WLNS) - Earlier this month customs officials at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport found armor in a passengers luggage and evidence of illegal weapons at his U.S. home.

The passenger on a flight from Beijing had undeclared ballistic armor and other tactical gear in his luggage. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also discovered evidence that the traveler had a significant number of illegal high capacity magazine weapons and "bump-stock" devices.

Based on these findings, authorities were able to search the traveler's U.S. residence which resulted in discovering a significant number of firearms and other regulated items.

Officers determined the passenger would not be allowed into the United States and made him go back to China.