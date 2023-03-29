LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan will be getting plenty of visits from president hopefuls over the next year and a half.

One of them is Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who will be stopping in the Mitten next month.

He plans to visit eight other states as his presidential campaign gains momentum.

This has caught the attention of former president Donald Trump, who says taxpayers should not be on the hook for DeSantis’ flying bills.

Desantis has used tax dollars to travel to Iowa and Nevada, which are early-voting states. The governor will not say how much he has spent on his trips to the Midwest.