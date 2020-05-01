Trump tweets to Whitmer: Make deal with protesters

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – The day after angry protesters crowded into the State Capitol and on the lawn, President Donald Trump is tweeting that Gov. Whitmer should “make a deal” with the protesters.

The ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order is still in effect until May 15th, until the governor says otherwise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan