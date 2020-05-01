Trump tweets to Whitmer: Make deal with protesters

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – The day after angry protesters crowded into the State Capitol and on the lawn, President Donald Trump is tweeting that Gov. Whitmer should “make a deal” with the protesters.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

The ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order is still in effect until May 15th, until the governor says otherwise.