LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are just more than one week out from the November election and President Trump will make a campaign stop right here in Lansing tomorrow afternoon.

The President will hold a rally at the Capitol Region International Airport.

He is expected to speak at 2:00 and will be joined by other Michigan Republican Candidates as well.

The doors open at 11:00 and tickets are available on the campaign website.

6 news will be there and will bring you the latest throughout the day.