Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State lawmakers, Governor Whitmer, and now Trump’s legal team are responding to the Michigan State Board of Canvassers’ vote to certify the election.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step. We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate,” Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 senior legal advisor said.