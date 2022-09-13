EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Board of Trustees member Melanie Foster has released a statement regarding MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. staying at the university.

You can find the statement below:

“I am the longest serving member on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee which, among other duties, is responsible for the annual evaluation of the president’s performance.

President Stanley’s experience as a Harvard-trained epidemiologist helped lead the university through unprecedented challenges related to COVID. During that time my committee advocated for more financial accountability. As a result, the university’s first chief financial officer was hired over a year ago and is bringing transparency and accountability to the budget and financial reporting processes. The investment office continues to strongly outperform benchmarks and create value. President Stanley has built an effective executive staff, and the university has achieved unprecedented accomplishments in enrollment, fundraising, health care partnerships, P3 partnerships, research funding, and strategic planning-presenting truly an exciting road map for the university’s future.

Unfortunately, there is discourse among the Trustees concerning the president’s performance. For reasons I have just cited, I believe President Stanley should be allowed to complete his service at MSU per the terms of his contract. Many faculty, university organizations, and students have written advocating their support and calling for Board transparency in this process. The Board needs to listen to our constituents.”

Melanie Foster, Board of Trustees member