GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding its first of two Free Fishing Weekends for 2022 this weekend.

“It’s an opportunity, we see, for people who may not have tried fishing before (and) may want to just try it out but aren’t sure if they want to buy a license… this is a great way to get out and try it,” John Pepin, a DNR spokesman, said.

The first Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 19 and 20 and the second is happening June 11 and 12.

During the weekends, all fishing license fees will be waived and recreation passports will not be required for the two days to allow residents and out-of-state visitors to fish on inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish.

“The only caveat would be that you’re still are responsible to follow all the fishing rules that are in place,” Pepin said.

To learn more about those fishing rules, click here.

For anyone who wants to learn how to fish, purchase a license and learn about fishing in Michigan, visit michigan.gov/fishing.