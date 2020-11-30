TSA reports highest travel numbers since March

Nearly 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday.

That is the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country back in March.

That up-tick came despite the pleading of public health experts for people to stay home over the Thanksgiving holdiay to further limit the spread of the virus.

There were a million people on four of the last ten days through Sunday, but that is still far lower than normal.

Last year, airport crowds often topped 2 million people per day over the Thanksgiving period.

