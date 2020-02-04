Twitter announced it will begin labeling misleading content

FILE – This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter is bringing back special labels to help users identify accounts and tweets from U.S. political candidates. The company, which first used such labels for the midterms last year, said it is trying to provide users with original sources of information and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling voters. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people.

The company said Tuesday that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that’s likely to cause harm.

Material that is manipulated but isn’t necessarily harmful may get a warning label. Deciding what might cause harm could be difficult to define, though.

The new guidelines go into effect March 5. Twitter and other technology services are under intense pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 U.S. elections after they were manipulated in four years ago by Russia-connected actors.