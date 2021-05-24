Two arrested after chase ends with car crashing into a home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two people were arrested in Lansing Monday after a chase ended with a car crashing into a building.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), their fugitive team was following a suspect shortly after 8:30 a.m. who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. Police say the suspect then knew he was being followed, which led them to call in marked patrol cars to assist.

The suspect fled police, and following a short chase, lost control and crashed into a barn and a home near Willow and Cleo Streets. The driver of the car and suspected fugitive tried to leave the area on foot but were both taken into police custody. Both were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to MSP, the 34-year-old fugitive was also arrested for his felony warrants, and troopers will seek charges against the 21-year-old driver.

No one was in either building at the time of the crash.