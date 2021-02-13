Two bodies found in West Michigan, believed to be missing couple

PORTAGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities believe they have located the bodies of Gary and Laura Johnson, a couple from West Michigan who have been missing since Feb. 3.

The search for the Johnson’s began Tuesday at their home. On Thursday, new evidence came out that led investigators to search the Gourdneck State Game Area just off of US-131 — where the bodies were located.

“We certainly can confirm that we found two bodies,” said Nick Arnold, the Portage Public Safety Director. “(They’re) consistent with being the Johnsons. We don’t know that for a fact until we get a positive ID.”

The couple’s son, Nicholas Johnson, is a person of interest in the case and was taken into custody earlier this week. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and has multiple open cases.

Johnson is still being looked at for the arrest earlier this week, a felony home invasion in 2019 where he is accused of breaking into his parents’ home and is a person of interest in a missing persons case from 2018. He was the last known person to see Bonifacio Pena — a teenager from Gobles — before he went missing.