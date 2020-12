DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– Two children died in a house fire early Christmas morning in Detroit’s East side.

A 4 and 6-year-old were found in the front living room.

Three other children and their mother survived after they jumped from a second floor window.

An 8-year-old girl suffered third-degree burns to her hands and face. A 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns to his hands and face as well as smoke inhalation. Everyone was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started.