WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two children have died after a Monday morning car and Amish buggy crash.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 8:15 a.m.

A 48-year-old man from Manton was driving east on East 16 Road, while an Amish buggy carrying three children ages 7, 9 and 11 was traveling south on North 39 Road.

Officials said that the buggy approached the intersection and crossed through, entering the path of the Manton man’s car.

The buggy was then hit by the man’s car, throwing all three children from the buggy.

Two of the buggy’s occupants, an 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy died as a result of their injuries.

The third buggy passenger, a 9-year-old girl was flown to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Deputies said that the initial investigation revealed that excessive speed was not a factor in the crash.