Two dead, including a four-year-old boy, after crash south of Eaton Rapids

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people are dead, including a four-year-old boy, after a car crash on Bellevue Rd Near Wilson Rd on Sunday, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and all three passengers were trapped inside the car after it hit a tree in Hamlin Township, which is south of Eaton Rapids.

The car started to catch fire and people around the scene were able to save one woman, but the fire became too intense and the driver and the four-year-old were unable to be removed.

The 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old son passed away.

The woman who survived is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

6 News will keep you updated as more information on this case becomes available.