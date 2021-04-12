Two hurt in uncontrolled reaction at MSU chemistry lab

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Fire teams from East Lansing responded to an uncontrolled reaction at the Michigan State University Chemistry Building shortly after 1 P.M. Monday afternoon.

When 6 News got on the scene there were first responders from both the city of East Lansing and Michigan State University.

According to officials, there was an uncontrolled reaction that was contained to a “hood vent”, and they’re unsure what the chemicals involved are at this time.

Two people were involved, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with the MSU Environmental Health and Safety are working closely with the East Lansing Fire Department to determine the cause of the incident.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.