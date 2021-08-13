Jackson rec centers open up for residents without power, water

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson residents without power or water will be able to stay at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and the Boos Recreation Center today from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Residents without power can utilize the facilities’ air conditioning and spend time at either of the centers for the day. Bottled water will also be given out by Consumers Energy.

Due to the mask mandate for all City facilities, masks and hand sanitizer will be available to visitors.

The City of Jackson plans on having the facilities open only for today, but will alert residents if any changes take place.