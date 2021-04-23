Two killed in Eaton County crash Friday morning

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff’s office says they’re investigating a crash, that killed two people, and left one person in the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Friday morning around 9:54 a.m. on Cronk Hwy west of Battle Creek Hwy in Bellevue Township.

Two cars were involved, one an Equinox, was carrying the two people who died, and the third who was hospitalized. The other vehicle was a pick-up truck, and the driver and only occupant suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.