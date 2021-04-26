Two killed in Eaton County crash identified

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff’s office has released the identity of 53-year-old Troy Bass of Vermontville, and 71-year-old Loralie Hunter of Bellevue, who were killed in a crash on Friday.

It happened Friday morning around 9:54 a.m. on Cronk Hwy west of Battle Creek Hwy in Bellevue Township.

Two cars were involved, an Equinox carrying both Bass and Hunter, and a third person who was hospitalized. The other vehicle was a pick-up truck, and the driver and only occupant suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

