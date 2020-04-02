Two Lansing groups combine to provide free food service

As a doctor, Farhan Bhatti sees first hand the struggles that are going on right now. He isn’t dealing with Covid-19 directly, but sees the mental affects of this pandemic every day.

“We are seeing an influx of patients with respect to mental health. People who have underlying anxiety, and depression. We are seeing those conditions are worsening,” said CEO of Care Free Medical, and Spokesman for the Islamic Center of East Lansing, Farhan Bhatti.



Bhatti, and his team at Care Free Medical Clinic joined with the Islamic Center of East Lansing to do something about it, and what started as just an idea helped to provide free lunch to more than 200 people. The food was all catered by Sultan’s Mediterranean Cuisine.

Bhatti says it means everything to see people from different backgrounds coming together for one cause to help those who could use a smile, and some good food, now more than ever.

“We feel very strongly about the importance of giving back to the community. It’s what I do everyday as a physician that takes care of predominantly low income folks, so it’s in our DNA to be here, and to stand with the community, and to help those in need,” said Bhatti.

The organizations say this is a tradition they plan on keeping every Thursday for as long as there is a need. For updates on where they’ll be next check out the Islamic Center of East Lansing’s Facebook page.