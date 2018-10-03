Two local agencies awarded millions of dollars for heating assistance

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Nine service agencies in Michigan, including two in mid-Michigan, have been awarded a total of $54.3 million in grants earmarked for low-income assistance with heating and electric bills and to teach energy self-sufficiency.

That announcement was made today by the Michigan Public Service Commission and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Michigan Community Way in Okemos was awarded $6 million and the United Way of Jackson County $5 million.

Michiganders can apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance Program through the MI Bridges website or by filling out a paper application at local MDHHS offices.

MDHHS is also making paper applications available to MEAP grantee locations upon request.

There are two important changes in MEAP this year: All households seeking energy assistance will use MDHHS applications, which will streamline the process, and residents can apply for aid year-round, not just from Nov.1 to May 31.

The seven other service agencies that received grants and the amount allocated:

The Salvation Army, Grand Rapids, $11.4 million.

TrueNorth Community Services, Fremont, $10.5 million.

The Heat and Warmth Fund, Detroit, $8.2 million.

United Way of Southeastern Michigan, Detroit, $6.75 million.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Detroit, $4.1 million.

Superior Watershed Partnership, Marquette, $2.4 million.

Barry County United Way, $150,000.

The MEAP grant agencies will help applicants with payments that can be used to meet home heating and electricity costs on primary residences.

Assistance can cover full or partial payment of one or more bills for electric, natural gas, propane, heating oil, or any other deliverable fuel used to provide heat.

Grant agencies will also provide energy self-sufficiency services, such as weatherization improvements, to reduce energy waste in homes.

More than 81,400 households in Michigan received MEAP assistance from Oct. 1, 2017, through this past July.