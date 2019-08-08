Two men arrested in connection with deadly cat kicking video

Two Lansing men have been arrested and face charges in connection with a disturbing video of a cat being drop kicked and killed.

The men, 21 and 19 years old, were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

The video showed one of the men kicking a cat at the LaRoy Froh Apartment Complex in the 2400 block of Reo Road in Lansing in early July.

One of the men is the one suspected of kicking the cat. The second man is suspected of taking the video.

Tips to Ingham County Animal Control lead to the arrests.

Ingham County Animal Control Director Jodi LeBombard said in a news release, “This is a great community that takes a strong stance on animals being treated fairly. We do not tolerate cruelty acts to our animals.”

The two man face charges of killing and torturing an animal in the second degree. They could face up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.

Both are being held for arraignment in the Ingham County Jail.