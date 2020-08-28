Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed among University of Michigan students, bringing total to 106

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 in its residence halls as students move into campus, according to the student paper, The Michigan Daily.

As of Thursday evening, 106 students have tested positive for the virus, according to the University of Michigan’s COVID-19 dashboard, which records both student and non-student data for COVID-19 tests.

The student paper said two residents in the West Quad Residence Hall who also visited the South Quad Dining Hall tested positive for the virus. The paper cited a memo from Danielle Sheen, who is the executive director of the Environment Health and Safety Department.

According to the University of Michigan’s COVID-19 dashboard, 106 U-M students have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 8 with 184 non-students testing positive. The dashboard says 3,623 students have been tested for COVID-19 since March 8.

In the past 14 days, 11 students have tested positive and 965 tests were administered, bringing the positivity rate to 1.1%.

The university is reporting two students are isolating and nine who were exposed to COVID-19 are quarantining or awaiting results.