Two MSU students charged with making false terror threat

Two Michigan State University students face charges of making a false terrorism threat while on campus.

Rami Souguir, 18, of Ann Arbor and Jennifer Spicer, 20, of Marrero, Louisiana, have been ordered to have no contact with MSU President Samuel Stanley and his family.

The two are also not allowed on the MSU campus.

They have been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

The two have been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

They could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.