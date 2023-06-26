JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – An apartment complex in Jackson has seen dozens of overdoses so far this year. The place is managed by the Jackson Housing Commission.

Sunday night, two people overdosed at the Reed Manor. A former resident and recovering addict said if he hadn’t been evicted, he wouldn’t be alive.

“The drug I became a victim of is crack cocaine. But like I said, I’m clean and sober for 49 days because I was evicted from Jackson Housing Commission,” said resident Edward Austin.

“My problem as far as staying clean and my behavior was because drugs was available right there on the properties,” said Austin.

Edward Austin

He says it hurts to hear that overdoses continue to happen at the place he once called home 3 years ago.

“People passed there all the time. And I could have graduated to worse drugs because there’s no help provided there. Somebody needs to address the issue. If not, lives are gonna keep being lost,” said Austin.

Jackson police said at 9 o’clock Sunday night, two men were found dead in a unit at the Reed Manor from an apparent overdose.

Anthony Gittens, the case management supervisor with the Jackson Housing Commission, said there have been at least 40 overdoses at this complex and four deaths just this year.

He says funding and resources are scarce.

“Without the health care providers, the mental health workers, and the substance abuse counselors. Without getting them the funds that they need, they’re not going to be able to provide the work that our community is in such dire need of,” said Gittens.

Gittens says the staff is trained to administer Narcan, but advocates with ‘We the People of Jackson’ say that’s not enough.

“A lot of the residents of Reed Manor have been reaching out to us. They don’t feel safe there. And we want to make sure these people have a voice,” said the founder of ‘We The People Jackson’ Dena Morgan.

The group is planning a protest in a few weeks. They want the chief executive director at the Jackson Housing Commission and her assistant to step down.

Austin says he hopes this can bring change so those struggling can have redemption.

“I have a job, and I’m being a productive citizen of Jackson County. And paying my child support finally,” said Austin.

That protest is scheduled for Friday July 14 at noon. They plan to march from Reed Manor to Jackson City Hall.