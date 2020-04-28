Two people seriously injured after cannon explodes near Kalamazoo

RICHLAND TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being seriously injured by a small cannon near Richland which is about 15 minutes northeast of Kalamazoo and 25 minutes northwest of Battle Creek.
The victims were described as a man and teen boy, according to reports from our sister station WOOD TV. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. and the relationship the two was not specified.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the small cannon exploded when the two tried to fire it. It’s not clear where the cannon came from.
