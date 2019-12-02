Two police officers shot in Kalamazoo Co., hospitalized

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two police officers in Kalamazoo County are in the hospital after they were shot, according to our sister station, WOOD TV.

WOOD TV reports it happened around 10:30 p.m. in Kalamazoo County’s Comstock Township.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says one of the officers is with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The other is a Michigan State Police trooper.

Both were taken to the hospital. Thomas says their injuries are not life-threatening.

Thomas added she believes a suspect is in custody, but WOOD TV reports the circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known.

This story will be updated.