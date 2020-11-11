Two Portland businesses close temporarily

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Portland businesses, Divine Auto Body and Conflux City Brewing Company are closing temporarily.

One of the two businesses, Divine Auto Body, is closing after reporting a few positive tests within the company.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused our customers! We plan to be back, healthy and working our tails off to catch up on Monday, November 23,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Divine Auto Body said the office staff tested negative, so it does not believe customers have been at risk of exposure.

The positive tests appear to be contained to the shop.

The owners, Deb and Pat, are working from home making calls to everyone whose vehicle is currently in the shop, or scheduled to come in.

Divine Auto Body is working with the State of Michigan and the Health Department to complete all necessary sanitization of the shop and contact tracing.

Conflux Brewing Company did not specifically cite COVID-19 related exposures for closing temporarily.

The company said on Facebook that: “In an effort to evaluate our staff and customers safety, we will need to shut our doors for the immediate future. We are working to get back open ASAP and will keep everyone posted on when that will be.”

The brewing company said that in honor of veterans, they will run a special for veterans when the business re-opens soon.