Two sentenced for second-degree murder in Jackson

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
gaveljpg-2ed854d06422372b_8386

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced two defendants have been found guilty of second-degree murder by separate juries in February.

Sjiwana Taylor, 48, was sentenced to 30-75 years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder

Savanna Frinkle, 22, was sentenced to 22-60 years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder.

On Aug. 30, 2018, Jackson City Police Department was dispatched for reports of a stabbing. Further investigation revealed defendant Frinkle stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that Taylor had in her possession. The victim died as a result of the injuries.

“We are pleased with Judge McBain’s sentence,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar