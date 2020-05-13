Two sentenced for second-degree murder in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced two defendants have been found guilty of second-degree murder by separate juries in February.

Sjiwana Taylor, 48, was sentenced to 30-75 years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder

Savanna Frinkle, 22, was sentenced to 22-60 years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder.

On Aug. 30, 2018, Jackson City Police Department was dispatched for reports of a stabbing. Further investigation revealed defendant Frinkle stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that Taylor had in her possession. The victim died as a result of the injuries.

“We are pleased with Judge McBain’s sentence,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.