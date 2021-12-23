Two separate listeria outbreaks prompt CDC investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two products that have tested positive for Listeria contamination have infected close to 30 people, and three people have died.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating both outbreaks.

Here’s what you should know about Listeria:

Listeria bacteria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

On Dec. 20, salad manufacturer Fresh Express issued a recall on several products, including from the brands Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections,” FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a news release Tuesday. “To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain.”

Yiannas said that at least 10 people have been sickened by the outbreak strain across eight states: Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The FDA says the incidents span July 26, 2016 to Oct. 19, 2021, and led to at least 10 hospitalizations and one death.

The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

The CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products.

But Fresh Express isn’t the only salad manufacturer with confirmed listeria contaminations.

Dole also recalled several different brands of packaged salads, after investigators found that two brands of salad tested positive for Listeria. Brands impacted include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.

The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.

Approximately 16 people have been infected across 13 states, with 12 people having been hospitalized.

Two people have died.

In addition to recommending that the product is not bought, eaten or sold, investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

The CDC recommends the following five steps to clean a refrigerator and various surfaces, says that Listeria can survive in a refrigerator, easily being able to be spread to other foods and surfaces.

Michiganders with questions regarding Listeria can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).