Two Shiawassee cases traced to Harper’s

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County Health Department today reported two cases of COVID-19 linked to East Lansing’s Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub.

In response, the health department issued the following reminder:

When possible, residents should choose activities that are lower risk such as keeping six feet apart rather than standing close to one another and gathering outside rather than indoors. If residents choose to gather indoors, the space should me cleaned and disinfected before and after the gathering.

COVID-19 is still present in Shiawassee County and in the state of Michigan. The following recommendations can protect you and loved ones while celebrating holidays together:

• Keep the gathering small

• Meet outside

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others

• Wash hands with soap and water or sanitize often

• Wear masks or face coverings

• Do not share food, drinks, or other items.

Have everyone bring their own snacks or serve single use serving utensils.

Shiawassee County residents are also reminded of general safety tips. If you are choosing to travel during this holiday weekend, remember to buckle up, follow speed limits, and don’t drink and drive. By following the tips above, residents can continue to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting their families and community.