Two shot in Mt. Pleasant, one in critical condition

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men were shot at a party in Mt. Pleasant around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, leaving a 20-year-old in critical condition and a 23-year-old in the hospital but stable, according to the Isabella County Sherrif’s Office.

The 20-year-old was eventually transported via helicopter to Hurley Medical Center.

The incident occured in the 3400 block of East Deerfield Rd in Union Township.

According to ICSO, there was a party going on at an apartment when several other people arrived, quickly leading to a fight. During the fight, at least one person went out to their car to get a weapon and started shooting it either at the apartment or inside the apartment, hitting the two victims.

The ICSO said that the incident appears to be isolated but because it’s still under investigation and no arrests have been made the “risk to the public is elevated.”

If anyone knows anything about this incident you are asked to contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.