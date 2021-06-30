Two shot, one killed in Jackson County after shots fired into car

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Jackson County.

According to Public Safety Director Elmer Hitt, shortly after 11 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Homecrest Road and Van Buren Street. Shortly after that call, a car arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s office carrying two people both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver was a 30-year-old woman who had also been shot twice in the arm.

According to investigators, the woman had just picked up the man, when someone fired shots at the car. Both were hit multiple times, and the female drove away from the area stopping at the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

At this time no arrests have been made, anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.