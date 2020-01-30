“Two snowmobilers went through the ice,” state officials urging ice safety

A popular collector's item since the early 1970s, the Michigan deer management cooperator patch is given to hunters who bring their deer to a DNR check station.

Every year the patch design is different, but always portrays the designer’s interpretation of white-tailed deer or deer hunting in Michigan.

If you have ideas for this year’s patch, consider entering the 2020 deer management cooperator patch design contest, which is open to everyone.

“Every year we get a fantastic selection of designs!” said Emilie O’Grady, an outreach assistant in the DNR Wildlife Division. “We look forward to seeing all the new submissions, and we wish good luck to all of this year’s artists.”

Patch designs may be created in any medium and shape, with no more than five colors used. The work must be original and submitted by the artist.

Design submissions are due by March 10 and this year’s contest winner will be contacted in early May.