EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “One more.”

With two simple words, Tyson Walker has potentially made Michigan State a top-10 team for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

The MSU guard announced on Instagram Monday he is coming back for a fifth year in college and his third with the Spartans.

Walker averaged 14.8 points per game last season and shot 41% from 3-point range. The guard proved to be MSU’s go-to player down the stretch of close games and gives the Spartans some serious experience in the backcourt with fellow guard A.J. Hoggard.

The announcement was made in a video posted to social media with a highlight reel of Walker.