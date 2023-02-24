ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Trees all across the state of Michigan fell into the streets after a major ice storm on Wednesday.

When a police officer in Ann Arbor was trying to remove a large tree from the middle of the road, he was surprised by a good Samaritan… And that helper was none other than Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ann Arbor Police tweeted out the body cam footage of Harbaugh getting his hands dirty and moving trees out of the way around 8 p.m. Wednesday, right in the middle of the ice storm.

Officer Howard Cooper even gave Harbaugh a pair of gloves, and after about 10 minutes, the two were able to move the entire tree and clear a lane for cars to drive through.

“We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper,” Ann Arbor Police said.