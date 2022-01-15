U-M president fired after investigation into inappropriate relationship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents has announced that President Mark D. Schlissel has been fired, effective immediately.

In a letter to Dr. Schlissel, the Board of Regents stated an anonymous complaint was placed on Dec. 8, 2021, describing that he was possibly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

Following an investigation by the University Board of Regents, it was determined Schlissel, over multiple years, used his university email account to communicate with the employee that violated university policies.

Former U-M President Mary Sue Coleman will work as Interim President.

“We have full confidence that she will provide the leadership our University community needs during this critical time of transition,” said the letter from the Board of Regents.

During their Feb. 17 formal session, the Board will confirm these actions.

The University has released more than 100 pages of Dr. Schlissel’s communications with the subordinate that were deemed as inappropriate, as well as the letter that was sent to Dr. Schlissel explaining the Board’s decision.

“We understand the decisions announced today are unexpected and this kind of abrupt change can be especially difficult. We take our constitutional role as a governing board seriously and we all agree that this decision is in the best interest of the University we care about so deeply,” said the letter.

U-M Interim President Coleman released the following statement:

“While saddened by the circumstances, I am honored to be asked to again serve the University of Michigan. When I left the U-M campus at the end of my presidency in 2014, I said serving this great university was the most rewarding experience of my professional life. I’m happy to serve again in this important interim role.