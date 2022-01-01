U of M announces updated attendance policy for indoor athletic events

Effective today, Univeristy of Michigan will be requiring guests and staff to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan is ringing in 2022 with an updated vaccination policy for all indoor athletic events.

An announcement from U of M Athletics says that in order to attend indoor athletic events, all guests and staff ages 12 and up will have to show proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a negative rapid test.

COVID-19 tests must be taken within 72 hours of the event.

Additionally, face masks should be work at all times.

One of the following will be required to attend an indoor athletics event at U of M:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

For U-M faculty/staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the U-M COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. Over-the-counter or home testing kit results are not accepted

Those who cannot provide proof of vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter the event.

The new policy is in effect until further notice.