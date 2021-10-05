U of M president to step down in June 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel announced his plans to step down as president in June 2023, a year less than Schlissel had previously stated.
In a letter addressed to members of the U of M community, Schlissel cites “emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.”
Schlissel states that his announcement gives the Board of Regents time to plan a thorough search for the best successor U of M could have.
Schlissel additionally announced the President’s University Leadership Address on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., where he plans to talk about plans for the next few years.
I am very proud of all the university has accomplished thus far during my term as president and remain excited about what we are currently planning for the years ahead. Thanks to you, U-M is addressing major societal challenges such as poverty, firearm injury prevention, inequality, human health and the climate crisis with interdisciplinary strength. We’ve enhanced affordability on all of our campuses through the Go Blue Guarantee, expanded the reach of our world-class health care, and set a record for private support of a public university.University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel