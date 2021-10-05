U of M president to step down in June 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel announced his plans to step down as president in June 2023, a year less than Schlissel had previously stated.

In a letter addressed to members of the U of M community, Schlissel cites “emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.”

Schlissel states that his announcement gives the Board of Regents time to plan a thorough search for the best successor U of M could have.

Schlissel additionally announced the President’s University Leadership Address on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., where he plans to talk about plans for the next few years.