U. of Michigan reaches $5 billion in fundraising campaign

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 01:01 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 01:01 PM EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan has raised $5 billion so far during its multi-year fundraising campaign that's scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2018.
  
University President Mark Schlissel announced Thursday the "Victors for Michigan " campaign reached that mark with support from more than 382,000 donors.
  
He says in a statement it's "further evidence of the power of the University of Michigan family."
  
Of the total, the school says more than $1.1 billion is for student support such as undergraduate and graduate scholarships and fellowships. More than $1.4 billion is directed to advance patient care, research and education at Michigan Medicine, the school's academic medical center .
  
The fundraising campaign publicly launched in 2013 with a $4 billion goal, a mark that was surpassed in 2017. The campaign ends Dec. 31.
 

